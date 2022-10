Why TuSimple Stock Crashed and Burned Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) skidded off the road Monday, crashing as much as 47.5%. As of 12:47 p.m. ET, the stock was still down 46.4%.The catalyst that sent the self-driving truck start-up tumbling was a report that federal regulators have launched an investigation into whether executives improperly shared proprietary technology with a start-up based in China.A number of federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (Cfius) are investigating a relationship between CEO Xiaodi Hou and Hydron, a Chinese start-up focused on self-driving, hydrogen-powered trucks -- a company launched last year by Mo Chen, one of TuSimple's co-founders. Specifically, TuSimple may have shared protected technology without notifying regulators and shareholders. Continue reading