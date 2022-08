Why TuSimple Stock Crashed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) shifted into reverse on Monday, declining by as much as 10%. As of 1:57 p.m. ET, the stock was still down by 8.8%.The catalyst that sent the self-driving semitruck start-up tumbling was a report that federal regulators have launched an investigation into an accident involving the company's technology.In April, a truck rigged with TuSimple's autonomous driving system veered across multiple lanes of traffic and crashed into a concrete divider on I-10 in Tucson, Arizona. A driver and engineer with TuSimple were aboard at the time, though no one was injured in the crash.