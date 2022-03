Why TuSimple Stock Is Jumping 25% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of self-driving truck start-up TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) skyrocketed Wednesday morning and were up 25% at 11:20 a.m. ET.The reason is China, but it's not what you think.Chinese stocks are soaring this week, but TuSimple is a San Diego-based company that is developing fully autonomous long-haul heavy-duty trucks. It has partnered with Volkswagen subsidiary Traton to build its trucks, which have Level 4 self-driving capabilities. Traton is one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers with some heavyweight brands including Navistar, Scania, and MAN.Continue reading