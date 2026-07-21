Tutor Perini Aktie
WKN DE: A0RM5Z / ISIN: US9011091082
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22.07.2026 00:00:44
Why Tutor Perini Stock Trounced the Market on Tuesday
Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) has been tapped for inclusion on an index run by a high-profile financial information and analysis company, and investors were there for it on Tuesday. Following the news, they eagerly snapped up shares of the construction company, leaving it with a nearly 8% gain that trading session.Just after market close on Monday, S&P Global's S&P Dow Jones Indices announced modifications to its S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indexes. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tutor Perini Corp
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Tutor Perini stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Tutor Perini präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)