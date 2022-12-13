|
13.12.2022 18:17:14
Why Twilio, MongoDB, and Datadog Rallied for the Second Day in a Row
Shares of high-growth software stocks Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were rallying this morning for the second day in a row, up 4.3%, 2.5%, and 6.6%, respectively, as of 11:39 AM EDT. It's not hard to figure out why: This morning's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report from November came in lighter than expected -- making it the second month in a row that the CPI has surprised to the downside.High-growth but unprofitable tech stocks have proven to be highly sensitive to inflation and interest rates, and yesterday and today's surges were no different. But is it too early to declare an all-clear to buy these types of beaten-down growth stocks? Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!