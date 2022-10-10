|
10.10.2022 22:40:44
Why Twilio, Snowflake, and Appian Shares Plunged Today
Shares of enterprise software companies Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell hard again Monday, down 6.3%, 9.3%, and 6.5%, respectively, as of 3:44 p.m. EDT.There wasn't much in the way of news for any of these three companies today. But one of their cloud-based peers plunged over 25% on news its CEO was stepping down. In addition, long-term bond yields remained high. The longer that remains the case, the more difficult it will be for more high-multiple software stocks without profits to move higher.On Monday, cloud-based service-center software company Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) plunged over 25%, after CEO Rowan Trollope announced he would be resigning for another role at a pre-IPO tech company. Chairman and former CEO Mike Burkland will be stepping into the role. What's curious is that Five9 also previewed third-quarter earnings results along with the announcement, and those results actually came in ahead of its prior guidance both for revenue and earnings. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!