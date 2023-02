Why Twist Bioscience Stock Is Sinking Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) were sinking 17.5% as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the synthetic DNA maker announced its fiscal 2023 first-quarter results.Twist reported Q1 revenue of $54.2 million, up 29% year over year. This revenue total narrowly beat the consensus Wall Street estimate of $54.1 million.The company posted a net loss in the first quarter of $41.8 million, or $0.74 per share. This result reflected improvement from the net loss of $45.6 million, or $0.91 per share, in the prior-year period. It also was much better than the average analysts' estimate of a net loss of $1.13 per share in Q1.Continue reading