Why Twitter Shares Rose 27% (but not 40%) Last Month

Shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) gained 26.7% in April 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The jump was fueled by a buyout offer from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. However, it should be noted that Musk's all-cash offer actually stands a fair bit above Twitter's current share price in early May.Image source: Getty Images.Twitter entered April on a sharply downward trajectory. The stock had fallen 39% over the previous 52 weeks, and the microblogging veteran's earnings reports had been hit and miss for years.Continue reading