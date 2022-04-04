|
04.04.2022 17:23:00
Why Twitter Stock Exploded Higher Monday
Shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) charged sharply higher to start the week, surging as much as 26.6%. As of 10:47 a.m. ET, the stock was up 25.84%.The catalyst that sent the social media stock higher was word that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk had taken a surprisingly large stake.A regulatory filing that dropped Monday morning revealed that Musk had acquired more than 73 million shares of Twitter stock, which amounted to a 9.2% stake, making him the company's largest shareholder. Based on Friday's closing price, Musk's stake was worth roughly $2.89 billion.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!