Why Twitter Stock Fell This Week

Shares of social media company Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) pulled back this week, despite a pending offer from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk to buy the company. Though shares traded 2.7% higher on Friday, they fell a total of 6% for the week.The stock's decline is likely due to a combination of bearishness in the overall market and comments from Musk on Twitter suggesting he may have some doubts about the deal.Capturing how the overall market is taking a beating recently, the S&P 500 fell a total of 3% during the week and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 3.8%. The broader-market pessimism may have weighed on Twitter shares.Continue reading