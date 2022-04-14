|
14.04.2022 17:50:32
Why Twitter Stock Is Up Only Slightly Today
Shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) were running 1.8% higher at 10:42 a.m. ET on Thursday after Elon Musk offered to buy the short-form messaging platform for $54.20 per share, or around $43 billion.While the offer price is an 18% premium to Twitter's $45 close yesterday, Musk says the bid represents "a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced."Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
