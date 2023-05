Why Tyson Foods Stock Tumbled Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) were falling today after the world's largest poultry producer posted disappointing results in its second-quarter earnings report and cut its full-year guidance.As a result, the stock closed down 16.4%.Tyson, which is also a leading processor of beef and pork and owns brands like Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, and Ball Park, said that revenue in the quarter was flat at $13.1 billion, which was below estimates at $13.62 billion.Continue reading