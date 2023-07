Why U.S. Bancorp Stock Fell 24.2% in the First Half of 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) had a rocky first half of 2023, just as many banks did. The holding company for U.S. Bank was down 24.2% year to date through June 30, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. As of July 10, it was trading at about $33.70 per share, down roughly 22.7% year to date. That significantly underperformed the S&P 500, which was up 15.9% in the first half. While U.S. Bancorp was down in the first half of the year, it was not an outlier among banks. The entire industry struggled: The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, which tracks the performance of the largest banks, was down about 20.5% through June 30. But still, U.S. Bancorp slightly underperformed the index. Continue reading