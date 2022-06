Why U.S. Marijuana Stocks Like Curaleaf and Green Thumb Tanked Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks seen to be more speculative and risky investments had a tough time of it in Monday's market swoon. Exhibit A: U.S. marijuana companies, who took it on the chin not only from a flight to perceived quality, but also due to a handful of negative developments in their sector.Two of those companies, multistate operators (MSOs) Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), both plummeted by around 8% on the day -- a far steeper rate than even the S&P 500 index's stumble. Taken separately, none of these developments was overly damaging to the marijuana industry. Collectively, though, they added up to a bummer that encouraged some investors to find the exit.Continue reading