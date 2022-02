Why U.S. Marijuana Stocks Like Curaleaf Rose Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market as a whole had a very good session Monday, but marijuana stocks had an excellent one. Some shot as high as the double digits in terms of percentage gain on the day while trouncing the S&P 500's gain. Among Monday's winners were prominent U.S.-based multistate operators (MSOs) Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), which rose a respective 3% and 3.5%. Meanwhile a frequent laggard in the sector, cannabidiol (CBD) specialist Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF), was a surprise double-digit gainer, with an outsized 14% rise on the day.