24.03.2022 20:37:00
Why Uber and Cleveland-Cliffs Led Markets Higher Thursday
Wall Street was in a good mood on Thursday, apparently comfortable with the level of uncertainty in the world right now. Unemployment claims came in at their lowest levels in more than half a century, and that helped to fend off fears that rising interest rates and inflationary pressures could bring about a recession in the near future. As of 2 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was up 260 points to 34,619. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rose 44 points to 4,500, while the Nasdaq rose 158 points to 14,080.Among the stocks helping to lead the markets higher on Thursday, Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) stood out after making an interesting agreement that could help blur the lines within its ride-hailing business. Meanwhile, Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) continued to gain ground as the demand for key materials stayed on the rise. Let's look more closely at both.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Jetzt informieren!