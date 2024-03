Why Uber Rallied 21.8% in February

Shares of ride-hailing and delivery giant Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) rallied 21.8% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Uber had a busy month, holding its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 7, then holding its broader investor day on Feb. 14.Investors were definitely feeling the love on Valentine's Day, with the stock jumping on management's aggressive three-year growth targets, along with the announcement of the company's first-ever buyback program. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel