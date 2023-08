Why Uber Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) were pulling back today after the transportation company's first-ever quarterly operating profit was overshadowed by concerns about slowing growth.As a result, the stock was down 5.2% as of 12:18 p.m. ET.The ride-hailing and food delivery specialist easily beat estimates in its second-quarter report as gross bookings rose 16% to $33.6 billion and revenue was up 14% to $9.23 billion, or 17% on a constant-currency basis, which missed estimates at $9.3 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel