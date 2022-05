Why Uber Stock Was Slumping Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) were moving lower as better-than-expected revenue in its first quarter wasn't enough to offset pessimism around the ridesharing industry, especially after rival Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) plunged on a disappointing second-quarter outlook.While Uber even rescheduled its earnings release from this afternoon to this morning to counteract the sell-off coming from Lyft, that wasn't enough to change the market's mind.At 12:12 p.m. ET, Uber stock was down 9.1%, while Lyft had plunged 31.9% at the same time.