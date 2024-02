Why Uber Stock Was Thundering Ahead This Week

This was quite a fine week to be an owner of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) stock. On the back of a solid quarterly earnings report, the company announced the first share repurchase program in the company's history. This proved to be irresistible for many investors, and they pushed the stock's price up by almost 15% week to date as of late Thursday night, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.On Valentine's Day, Uber won plenty of love from the market with its announcement of that stock buyback initiative. It's considerable, this program, at a maximum of $7 billion. The company did not specify an end date for the program. The timing of the announcement was smart; it came one week after Uber divulged its fourth quarter and full-year results.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel