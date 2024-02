Why Uber Technologies Stock Whipsawed Today

Shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) initially fell almost 5% early Wednesday, then recovered to close up around 0.6% after the ride-hailing company announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results.Uber's fourth-quarter 2023 revenue grew 15% year over year (13% at constant currency) to $9.936 billion, translating to net income of just over $1.429 billion, or $0.66 per diluted share (up from $0.29 per share in last year's fourth quarter). Analysts, on average, were only expecting earnings of $0.17 per share on revenue of $9.09 billion. Meanwhile, gross bookings -- a key measure to help estimate future sales -- grew 22% year over year to $37.6 billion during the quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) nearly doubled year over year to $1.283 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel