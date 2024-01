Why UiPath Jumped 25.7% in December

Shares of robotic process automation software platform UiPath (NYSE: PATH) rallied 25.7% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The automation software company reported a stronger-than-expected result for its fiscal third quarter on Nov. 30, propelling the company to strong December gains. While some have questioned whether artificial intelligence (AI) would help or hurt UiPath, it appears that, at least as of today, UiPath is reaping benefits.For the third quarter, UiPath grew revenue by 24% to $324 million, with adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share of $0.12, both figures beating out analyst expectations.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel