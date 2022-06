Why UiPath Popped 12.6% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) popped as much as 13.6% this week, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The software automation company reported strong quarterly results that caused shares to rise almost 20% on Thursday, June 2. As of 2:16 p.m. ET on Thursday, the stock is up 13.1% since last Friday's close.On June 1, after the market closed, UiPath reported its financials for the three months ending April 30. Revenue grew 32% year over year to $245.1 million, and earnings per share (EPS) came in at a negative $0.03. Both numbers beat analyst expectations heading into the report, causing investors to bid up UiPath's stock the next trading day. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading