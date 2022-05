Why UiPath Stock Fell 17% Last Month

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), an enterprise automation software company, plunged by 17.4% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.In part, that slump may have been driven by broader market trends. The S&P 500 fell 9% last month. Some UiPath investors may have also been slowly digesting the revenue guidance that the company delivered at the end of March.April was a particularly bad month for most stocks -- and UiPath was no exception. The S&P 500's sharp drop was surpassed by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite's nearly 12% plummet.Continue reading