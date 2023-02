Why UiPath Stock Jumped 21% Last Month

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of enterprise-software company UiPath (NYSE: PATH) jumped 20.8% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Early in the month, the stock was down 10% before starting its upward run.The good times have continued so far in February, with UiPath stock now up 38% year to date, as of 3:15 p.m. ET on Feb. 2. And this impressive performance has easily outpaced the 8% return of the S&P 500.According to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Jan. 4, multiple executives sold UiPath stock on Jan. 1, including co-CEO Robert Enslin, who sold over 55,000 shares. Note that all of the executives who sold still hold the majority of their respective stakes in UiPath, including Enslin, who now owns over 2.1 million shares.