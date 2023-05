Why UiPath Stock Was Pulling Back Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On a day when AI stocks were soaring after a bullish first-quarter report from Nvidia, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) were moving in the opposite direction after investors seemed disappointed with its guidance in its first-quarter earnings report. As of 12:19 p.m. ET, the stock was down 10.7%.UiPath, which provides cloud-based software for robotic process automation (RPA), or bots to automate workflows, said that revenue in the quarter rose 18% to $290 million, which was well ahead of the consensus at $271.1 million. Continue reading