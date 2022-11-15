|
Why UiPath Stock Was Soaring Today
Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) were moving higher today after the robotic process automation specialist reported better-than-expected preliminary third-quarter earnings results and announced another round of layoffs.As of 9:39 a.m. ET, UiPath stock was up 16.2%.First, UiPath, whose software makes bots that automate workflows, said it expected to report revenue of approximately $260 million for the third quarter, an increase of 18% from the quarter a year ago and ahead of estimates at $245.3 million. Continue reading
