Why UiPath Stock Was Up 18% Last Month

Shares of automation-software company UiPath (NYSE: PATH) were up 18.3% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Most of the gains came when the company reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 on March 15. Indeed, Wall Street turned cautiously optimistic after reading the report.Over the short term, stocks can be disproportionately affected by investors' expectations. Falling short of expectations leads to drops in stock price but surpassing expectations can lead to big gains. For UiPath, expectations were low and the company surprised investors with strong results.Back in December, UiPath's management had said that it would generate $279 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2023. That would have actually been a year-over-year drop in revenue from the $290 million it generated in the prior-year period. Therefore, investors naturally had low expectations.Continue reading