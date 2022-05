Why Ulta Beauty Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) popped 12.5% on Friday after the cosmetics retailer's earnings came in far above investors' expectations.Ulta's net sales climbed 21% year over year to $2.3 billion in its fiscal first quarter, which ended on April 30. Traffic rose 10% as people returned to the beauty-focused company's stores after coronavirus-related restrictions were lifted. Additionally, Ulta's average ticket price increased by 7.3%, as shoppers spent more during their visits. Together, this drove an 18% rise in Ulta's comparable sales.