Why Ulta Beauty Stock Was Sliding This Week

Shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) were pulling back this week after the beauty retailer gave downbeat guidance in an investor conference with JPMorgan Chase on Wednesday. CEO Dave Kimbell noted a slowdown across the company's product categories several times at the investor conference. As a result, the stock was down double digits on Wednesday.As of Thursday at 12:28 p.m. ET, the stock was down 13.2% for the week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.