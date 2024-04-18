Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 22:19:31

Why Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Medical Properties Trust Is Skyrocketing This Week

Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) were skyrocketing 25.1% this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The big jump was due to two positive announcements from the company last week.On Friday, April 12, Medical Properties Trust reported the sale of its interests in five Utah hospitals to a joint venture (JV) with an investment fund for around $1.1 billion. Medical Properties Trust owns roughly 25% of the JV. The same day, the healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) declared its quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share -- unchanged from the previous quarter. Much of Medical Properties Trust's value proposition to investors stems from its ultra-high-yield dividend. Some investors were likely worried that the REIT would cut its dividend payout for the second time in nine months. That didn't happen, allowing shareholders to breathe a big sigh of relief.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

