Why UMH Properties Stock Was Upwardly Mobile in 2021

The past year was great for shareholders of UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH), an owner and operator of manufactured housing communities that saw its stock price jump 84.5% in 2021, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The company focuses on leasing and selling single-story homes from 1,000 to 2,500 square feet located in planned communities, priced to compete with what the buyer or tenant would pay for an equivalent or smaller apartment. It's clearly working.UMH Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT), an investing option more known for going slow and steady than pedal to the metal, but all that money pouring into the housing sector helped send this stock to a one-year price gain that roughly tripled that of the S&P 500.Continue reading