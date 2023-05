Why Under Armour Stock Plunged This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Week to date, shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) were down 11.5% through Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The sportswear brand delivered earnings results this week that beat Wall Street's expectations on revenue and earnings. The stock has been in a downward spiral in recent years, and the company's outlook for the year ahead didn't persuade investors that a turnaround is in store. Year to date, shares have fallen 24%. That extends the stock's five-year slide to 59%. In the fiscal fourth quarter, revenue rose 10% on a constant currency basis amid a challenging backdrop for retail sales. This represented an acceleration over the full year's 6% increase. But that growth spurt won't carry over to the new fiscal year.Continue reading