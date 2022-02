Why Under Armour Stock Stumbled Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock of Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) (NYSE: UA) lost ground to the market on Friday, dropping 9% by 12:30 p.m. ET today, compared to a 0.3% decline in the S&P 500. The decline was sparked by news that the retailer is struggling with supply chain challenges.Revenue for the holiday period that ended in late December was up 8% after accounting for currency exchange swings. That result was just above most investors' hopes.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading