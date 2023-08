Why Under Armour Stock Was Down This Week

Week to date, shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) are down 8.6% as of 8:49 a.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The culprit is bad news from Foot Locker. The athletic retailer called out softening demand trends that investors are concerned will lead to worse-than-expected earnings results through the holiday season.Investors are concerned about what Foot Locker's news means further up the supply chain. Under Armour , Nike, and Adidas are major suppliers to Foot Locker, so it's no surprise that all three stocks fell this week. Nike was down 4%, while Adidas slid 5.5%. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel