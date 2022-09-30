|
30.09.2022 19:13:52
Why Under Armour Stock Was Sliding Today
Shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) were pulling back today in sympathy with a disappointing earnings report from Nike (NYSE: NKE). While there was no company-specific news out on Under Armour, the weak results from its larger rival were enough to push the stock lower today.As of 11:56 a.m. ET, Under Armour shares were down 5.5%, while Nike stock was off 11.5%.Nike's fiscal first-quarter performance was actually in line with estimates, though its guidance for the upcoming holiday quarter seemed to spook investors. Nike's revenue in the quarter rose 4%, or 10% in currency-neutral terms, to $12.69 billion, which beat estimates at $12.27 billion. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!