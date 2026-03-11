Unifirst CorpShs Aktie
WKN: 867982 / ISIN: US9047081040
11.03.2026 17:43:03
Why UniFirst Stock Is Rocketing Higher Again Today
Shares of North America's second-largest uniform and facilities services specialist, UniFirst (NYSE: UNF), are up 10% as of noon ET on Wednesday after the company announced it accepted a $5.5 billion acquisition offer from industry-leading peer, Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS). The deal will see Cintas acquire UniFirst for roughly $310 per share, consisting of $155 in cash and 0.772 shares of Cintas for each UniFirst share owned by stockholders.Cintas has had its eye on its smaller (but largest) peer for years now. In 2022, they offered UniFirst $255 per share to buy the company -- a roughly 43% premium at the time. That deal was fended off. Then, in December 2025, Cintas tried again, offering $275 per share, but was again denied. Now it appears the two have finally agreed to terms at an improved $310 per share -- perhaps at the insistence of activist investment firm Engine Capital, which holds a 3% stake in UniFirst and has argued in favor of an acquisition.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
