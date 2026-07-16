Union Pacific Aktie
WKN: 858144 / ISIN: US9078181081
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17.07.2026 01:59:06
Why Union Pacific Stock Chugged Almost 4% Higher on Thursday
Storied railroad freight company Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) had a fine Thursday on the stock market. Thanks in no small part to an analyst's price target increase, its shares thundered nearly 4% higher that trading session.That morning, Bernstein SocGen prognosticator David Vernon made that change. He now believes Union Pacific stock is worth $346 per share; his previous level was $330. More importantly, he maintained his positive view on the stock by maintaining his outperform (i.e., buy) recommendation. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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