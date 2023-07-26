|
26.07.2023 17:32:00
Why Union Pacific Stock Is Higher Today
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivered disappointing quarterly results but announced a successor to embattled CEO Lance Fritz. Investors appear willing to overlook the quarter in favor of what lies ahead, sending shares of the railroad up by more than 11%.Union Pacific wasn't on the fast track in the most recent quarter. The railroad reported earnings of $2.57 per share on revenue of $5.96 billion, missing expectations by $0.20 per share and $160 million in sales. Operating revenue was down 5% year over year on lower fuel surcharges and lower volumes.The company's operating ratio, a measure of how much it costs to generate $1 worth of revenue, was 63% in the quarter, up 280 basis points from last year. A lower number is better.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!