20.04.2023 18:47:53
Why Union Pacific Stock Is Up Today
Union Pacific's (NYSE: UNP) first-quarter earnings report showed the company is on track, despite some evidence of a slowing economy. Investors were pleased with its results, sending shares of the railroad giant up as much as 3%. As of 12:24 p.m. ET, the stock had settled to a 0.4% gain.Union Pacific earned $2.67 per share on revenue of $6.1 billion, beating analysts' expectations for earnings of $2.59 per share on sales of $6.07 billion.The headline numbers were fine, but the underlying trends behind them provided some reason for caution. Overall business volume was down about 1% year over year, with bulk volumes including transport of coal and grains declining 3% and intermodal shipments slumping 1%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
