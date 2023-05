Why Unisys Stock Rocketed Nearly 26% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the stock market, there are earnings beats and earnings beats. The first-quarter results published by veteran tech company Unisys (NYSE: UIS) fit squarely into the second category.Unisys unveiled its first-quarter earnings report after market hours on Tuesday, and it positively crushed estimates. In response, investors eagerly dove into the stock on Wednesday, sending its price almost 26% skyward. That was in sharp contrast to the S&P 500 index, which dipped by 0.7% for the day. Revenue grew almost 16% on a year-over-year basis to $516.4 million. Management attributed this rise to license renewals in its enterprise computing solutions segment. The top line was well higher than the $483.7 million collectively expected by analysts tracking the stock. Continue reading