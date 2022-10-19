|
Why United Airlines Stock Is Flying High Today
United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) easily topped analyst expectations in the third quarter, and the company is bullish heading into 2023. Investors are climbing on board, sending United shares up more than 8% on Wednesday.Airlines have seen demand rebound in 2022 after a couple of miserable years for travel caused by the pandemic. But investors have worried that higher inflation and the risk of an economic slowdown would eat into demand in the months to come, leaving airline stocks stuck in a holding pattern.On Tuesday night, United Airlines offered investors some much-needed reassurance. The airline reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.81 per share on revenue of $12.88 billion, easily topping analyst estimates for $2.27 per share in earnings on sales of $12.75 billion.Continue reading
