01.11.2022 20:40:02
Why United Airlines Stock Took Flight in October
United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) easily beat analyst expectations in the third quarter, and management voiced considerable optimism about not only the current quarter but 2023 as well. Investors took notice, sending shares of United up 32.4% for the month of October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Airline investors went into earnings season confident the third quarter was strong, but anxious about what airline executives see up ahead. Historically, periods of rising interest rates and a slowing economy have been tough on airlines. Consumers and businesses looking to cut costs can more easily defer a plane ticket than they can their electric bill.United not only delivered on third-quarter results but gave the "all clear" about the quarters ahead. The airline reported quarterly earnings of $2.81 per share on revenue of $12.88 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 per share in earnings on sales of $12.75 billion.Continue reading
