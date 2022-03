Why United and American Airlines Topped the Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Two of the major U.S. carriers, United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) and American Airlines (NYSE: AAL), managed to escape the wrath of a very bearish equities market on Thursday. Both stocks performed better than the S&P 500, with the former rising nearly 1% and the latter declining only marginally. Continued optimism about an important input, plus an analyst price-target bump, helped keep the two airborne.After a sharp decline Wednesday, the benchmark Brent Crude oil price saw another decline on Thursday. Although this wasn't as significant, at less than 2%, it was enough to keep hope aloft that the commodity's price won't rise too high.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading