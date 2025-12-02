United Natural Foods Aktie

United Natural Foods für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 903615 / ISIN: US9111631035

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.12.2025 16:15:46

Why United Natural Foods Stock Is Popular Today

United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) delighted investors with a powerful earnings report last night, sending shares of the natural foods distributor and supermarket and liquor store operator up a lucky 7.7% through 9:45 a.m. ET this morning.Heading into the fiscal Q1 2026 report, analysts forecast adjusted earnings of $0.40 per share on $7.9 billion in sales -- but United Natural earned more while selling less. Profits came in at $0.56 per share, while sales were just $7.8 billion. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu United Natural Foods Inc.mehr Nachrichten