United Natural Foods Aktie
WKN: 903615 / ISIN: US9111631035
|
02.12.2025 16:15:46
Why United Natural Foods Stock Is Popular Today
United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) delighted investors with a powerful earnings report last night, sending shares of the natural foods distributor and supermarket and liquor store operator up a lucky 7.7% through 9:45 a.m. ET this morning.Heading into the fiscal Q1 2026 report, analysts forecast adjusted earnings of $0.40 per share on $7.9 billion in sales -- but United Natural earned more while selling less. Profits came in at $0.56 per share, while sales were just $7.8 billion. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
