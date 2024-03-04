|
04.03.2024 21:14:29
Why United Parcel Service Stock Is Delivering for Investors Today
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares have lost one-third of their value since early 2022, weighed down by slowing freight volumes and headlines about a massive raise for unionized workers. But an influential Wall Street publication said over the weekend that it is time to buy UPS shares, and investors are reacting.As a result, shares of UPS were up 3% as of 2 p.m. ET Eastern.UPS is one of the world's largest shipping companies, but when demand for transportation slows, there is little even the largest players in the industry can do to avoid the cycle. Rising inflation and the Federal Reserve's efforts to tame it have cooled business activity in certain sectors, cutting into shipping volumes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
