Why United Parcel Service Stock Is Down Today

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) beat earnings estimates for the second quarter but lowered full-year guidance. Investors were unimpressed, sending UPS shares down as much as 3% on Tuesday morning.UPS delivered for investors in the second quarter, reporting adjusted earnings of $2.54 per share compared to analyst expectations for $2.50. But revenue, at $22.1 billion, was about $1 billion short of expectations, with volumes below the consensus for both domestic and international shipping.Next-day air, UPS's premium offering, saw volumes fall by 22.4% year over year.