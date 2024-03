Why United Parcel Service Stock Is Sputtering Today

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) has exciting long-term targets, but the near term isn't looking so bright. Investors are focused on what is right around the corner, sending UPS shares down nearly 8% as of 1:30 p.m. ET.Investors went into UPS' annual investor day with high hopes and the company delivered some eye-catching forecasts. The shipping giant upped its target for 2026 revenue to between $108 billion and $114 billion and said it expects an adjusted operating margin of 13% by then.For comparison, the company generated $91 billion in revenue in 2023. The Wall Street consensus estimate for 2026 was $101 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel