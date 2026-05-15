United States Antimony Aktie
WKN: 868547 / ISIN: US9115491030
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15.05.2026 23:43:55
Why United States Antimony Stock Got Crushed Today
Over the past few years, United States Antimony (NYSE: UAMY) has seen its stock rise precipitously. On Friday, however, the company's shares fell by over 10% on the back of an earnings report that investors found very disappointing.Although antimony isn't a well-known chemical element, it's a valuable commodity used in semiconductor production. U.S. Antimony is the only producer of the element in North America and receives financial support from the U.S. federal government, most notably through purchase contracts. Lately, it's been branching out into other critical metals. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu United States Antimony Corp
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: United States Antimony vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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18.03.26
|Ausblick: United States Antimony präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)