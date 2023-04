Why UnitedHealth Group Fell Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) fell on Friday, declining 2.7% as of 1:40 p.m. ET.The stock was initially higher on the back of this morning's first-quarter earnings release, which showed a beat on revenue and adjusted earnings per share.However, the stock turned sharply lower with the rest of the market on Friday, as perhaps its recent run-up into earnings already reflected anticipation of good news. Furthermore, Federal Reserve officials continue to hammer home the point that inflation remains too high, despite some recent better-than-expected readings. That outlook could spur the Fed to raise interest rates more than some expect, therefore hurting the value of higher-priced growth stocks like UnitedHealth.Continue reading